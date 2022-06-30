TRAK's special summer camps are still open for kids to get a unique experience

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) —"I think I was nervous at first," said 14 year old Gavin Venghaus.

"It's a really strong, good camp and lessons are great," said 8 year old Isadora Friedman.

It's a one of kind camp experience at the Theraputic Ranch for Animals and Kids or TRAK for short. "We do horseback riding, animal care. They do crafts. We do water play. We do lunch. We have fun little lessons each day," said TRAK program director Chelsea Menke.

She has been the program director for about eight years. "So, it doesn't matter if you have a physical disability, mental disability, behavioral. You're going to be included in everything that we do with kids that may not have the same struggles," said Menke.

This year, the camps are seeing a big change. "So, this is the first year that we weren't full for all ten of our sessions by the end of May," said Menke.

There are open sessions right now. With inflation increasing the cost of care for the animals, TRAK has had to increase camp prices from $375 to $400 a week. Now the ranch is even offering its Send Our Kid To Camp scholarship with the help of community partners.

"Tu Niditio, TMC children center and the Ronald McDonald House," said Menke. With the help, the ranch hopes to give more kids the opportunity to take part in TRAK's summer camps.

"I've seen a lot of kids basically grow up in the program. You know from campers to volunteers to horseback riding students and then sometimes I've gone from seeing campers to volunteers to then we employ them," said Menke.

Once a camper himself, now Venghaus is volunteering. "Seeing if I could recreate that in volunteering; let the children have the same fun that I had when I was younger," said Venghaus.

Recreating memories for campers like 8-year-old Friedman. "They're just so strong and powerful animals and it feels like you can basically do anything on them," said Friedman.

Campers get to pick up all these skills in a safe space. "It's really helpful to meet new people and feel free to open up when you need to," said Venghaus.

"There's so many aspects that are therapeutic out here in what we do engaging with the animals learning to care for them," said Menke. From the animals to the kids, it's a special bond that will leave a lasting impression.

Click here to learn more about how Trak's summer camp options.

