Traffic lights out at 29th and Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police say traffic lights at 29th and Swan were shut down all four ways at the intersection Wednesday.
Motorists treated the intersection as a four-way stop. Delays were expected to last until as late as 4 or 6 p.m.
Alvernon and 22nd Street work as alternates.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Signal lights in all directions at 29th and Craycroft for next 6-8 hours. https://t.co/7HYbbqC88a pic.twitter.com/QkYhF4oEvI— KGUN9 On Your Side (@kgun9) February 7, 2018
