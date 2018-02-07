Traffic lights out at 29th and Swan

Phil Villarreal
10:31 AM, Feb 7, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police say traffic lights at 29th and Swan were shut down all four ways at the intersection Wednesday.

Motorists treated the intersection as a four-way stop. Delays were expected to last until as late as 4 or 6 p.m.

Alvernon and 22nd Street work as alternates.

 

 

