Traffic closed due to motorcycle crash off of Ina and Thornydale roads

Sergeant called scene "very active"
The corner of West Ina and North Thornydale roads are swarming with police activity due to a crash involving a motorcyclist.
ina and thornydale crash.png
Posted at 9:28 PM, Aug 19, 2023
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The corner of West Ina and North Thornydale roads are swarming with police activity due to a crash involving a motorcyclist.

Marana Police Department Sergeant Erin Ysaguirre described the scene as "very active."

She told KGUN 9 the motorcyclist is seriously injured.

Because of the heavy law enforcement presence, northbound traffic on Thornydale Road at West Aerie Drive is closed.

Details are limited until officers investigate further. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

