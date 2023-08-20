Traffic closed due to motorcycle crash off of Ina and Thornydale roads

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The corner of West Ina and North Thornydale roads are swarming with police activity due to a crash involving a motorcyclist.

Marana Police Department Sergeant Erin Ysaguirre described the scene as "very active."

She told KGUN 9 the motorcyclist is seriously injured.

Because of the heavy law enforcement presence, northbound traffic on Thornydale Road at West Aerie Drive is closed.

Details are limited until officers investigate further.