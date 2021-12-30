Watch
Traffic backed up at Mariposa port of entry

Posted at 8:28 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 22:28:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nogales police say traffic is baked up at both ports of entry in the city.

They did not give any reason for the backup.

A tweet from the department reminds drivers to obey traffic laws and pay attention to officers directing traffic.

At the Mariposa port all Southbound lanes are closed and are being rerouted through he Grand port. Northbound lanes are operating normally.

No word from authorities when that port is expected to open back up.

We'll update this story as we learn more.

