Traffic alerts and roadwork for May 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here's a look at some road closures and construction that will take place on Wednesday, May 3:

Road closures downtown:

Multiple roadways will close down starting around 6 p.m. Wednesday night, for the Tucson Police Memorial.

Stone Avenue will be closed from Ochoa Street to Cushing Street. McCormick Street will also be closed from Church Avenue to Scott Avenue. In addition, Corral Street will close from Stone Avenue to Scott Avenue.

All roadways are expected to reopen by 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Traffic signal work:

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, crews will work to re-wire traffic signals at the intersection of Craycroft Road and Glenn Street. Work is expected to last until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. During this time, traffic lights at the intersection will not be in operation, and cars will have to abide by lane restrictions in all directions.

