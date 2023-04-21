Traffic Alert: weekend road closures in Tucson for April 21 through 23

From events downtown to road reconstruction on I-10, here's what you need to know before heading out the door during the weekend of April 21.

Saturday, April 22

A major road closure in downtown Tucson: 6th Ave. will be shut down between 12th St. and 13th St. for the Earth Day Festival at the Children's Museum. This is the stretch of the road directly in between the museum and Armory Park.

The closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. though pedestrian and bike traffic will still be allowed through.

For alternate routes, drivers can take Scott Ave. or 4th Ave. to get to their destinations.

Also on Saturday, there will be construction on I-10 Eastbound between Cortaro Rd. and El Camino del Cerro. The two right lanes will both be closed as crews work with an updated speed limit of 45 mph.

That work will take place between 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday, April 23

Road work will be done on I-10 in two locations overnight into Monday.

The ramp from I-10 Westbound to S. Alvernon Way will undergo road reconstruction. All lanes will be closed from 8:00 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday. Alternate routes include getting off at the Palo Verde or Valencia Rd. exits.

The same is true for the ramp connecting S. Palo Verde Blvd. to I-10 Eastbound. All lanes are going to be shut down during the overnight hours. Drivers can get on I-10 Eastbound at Alvernon Way or S. Kino Pkwy instead.