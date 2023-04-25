Traffic Alert: traffic signal work at Park Avenue and 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Wednesday, April 26 at 6 a.m., crews contracted by the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility will work to rewire traffic signals at the intersection.

Work is expected to be completed by 6 p.m. the same day, barring any delays in operations. Drivers can expect delays in the area throughout the day.

Law enforcement will be on site to direct traffic flow until work is completed.

