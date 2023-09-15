TPD's Crime Scene Unit earns international accreditation in forensic inspection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department's Crime Scene Unit has received an international certification in forensic inspection. Accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) indicates adherance to more than 150 exacting standards.

This accreditation, granted after rigorous requirements, demonstrates the unit's commitment to excellence in forensic work.

Over nearly two years, the unit updated procedures, implemented annual proficiency testing and underwent an extensive assessment.

According to a TPD media release, an A2LA assessor conducted an on-site evaluation at the beginning of August, inspecting equipment, speaking with crime scene specialists, and seeing them at work. The assessor reviewed reports, case logs, training logs, personnel files, and equipment manuals, says TPD.

TPD emphasized this recognition establishes its Crime Scene Unit as the only accredited unit in Southern Arizona and the sole accredited forensic inspection body in Arizona.