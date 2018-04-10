TPD: Officer involved shooting near 1st and Ft. Lowell

Joey Greaber
9:39 AM, Apr 10, 2018


TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are working an officer-involved shooting near 1st Avenue and Ft. Lowell Road.

Sgt. Bay with TPD said that no officers were injured.

The male suspect who was shot is now in the hospital with serious injuries.

 

