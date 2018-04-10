Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson Police are working an officer-involved shooting near 1st Avenue and Ft. Lowell Road.
Sgt. Bay with TPD said that no officers were injured.
The male suspect who was shot is now in the hospital with serious injuries.
Update: we’re told no officers were hurt — a male shot suspect is now in hospital with serious injuries @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/eu6vVbKHXO— Max Darrow (@MaxDarrowTV) April 10, 2018
