TPD: Woman identified from homicide on Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a homicide on Tuesday night near Ajo Way.

The incident occurred before 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on 1502 W. Ajo Wy.

As officers arrived, they found a dead woman with obvious signs of trauma.

They identified the victim as 38-year-old Angelica Marie Pinales, and notified her next of kin.

According to the TPD, it is believed Angelica was involved in an argument inside the apartment.

Detectives learned that Angelica was associated to the apartment.

Police are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.