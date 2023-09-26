Watch Now
TPD: Woman dead after train hits her near downtown

Posted at 8:04 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 23:04:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a train hitting a woman near West Saint Mary's Road.

The incident occurred on Monday around 6 p.m. on West Saint Mary's Road and North Main Avenue.

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

