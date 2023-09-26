TPD: Woman dead after train hits her near downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a train hitting a woman near West Saint Mary's Road.
The incident occurred on Monday around 6 p.m. on West Saint Mary's Road and North Main Avenue.
Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.