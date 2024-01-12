Watch Now
TPD: Violent crime down in Tucson in 2023

The department recently released its end of the year data.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jan 12, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson released its 2023 "By the Numbers" and according to the Tucson Police Department, violent crime was down throughout the city's neighborhoods during the past year.

TPD says the city saw a decrease of 13% in violent crimes compared to 2022, and a decrease of 9% compared to the 5-year average.

The department's Homicide Detective Unit successfully solved 90% of investigations assigned to it.

Officers provided 199 doses of Narcan to 168 people over the course of the year. Nearly 200 people who were caught possessing small amounts of drugs were directed towards treatment, instead of being arrested.

Overall, the department responded to more than 250 thousand calls for service through mid-December.

