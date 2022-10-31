TPD urges Halloween costume safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Safety begins with costumes.

Dressing up in a costume can be the most fun part of Halloween, but it can also be the most dangerous. Wearing glow sticks, having a flashlight and wearing reflective tape are a step in the right direction for costume safety.

Tucson's first responders are urging parents, kids, and drivers to be extra cautious during Halloween activities tonight as some neighborhoods may not be well lit up at night.

TPD says young children can easily get distracted by lights and dart across the street without looking for cars first.

Nationwide, more kids get hit and killed by cars on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

“You want to make sure you put something on them that makes sure they can be visible in some way. Anything that can put a light or bounce a light off of them are great," said Sergeant Travers, Tucson Police Department. "Make sure to always be on a sidewalk and have a parent— that way you have someone who can be that protective barrier for something that doesn't seem right they can step in and redirect the children as to where they need to go or do," said Sergeant Travers, Tucson Police Department

Besides being able to be seen, the FDA recommends brightly colored costumes that are flame resistant. Plus, not wearing a mask or colored contact lenses could make you not be able to see clearly.

Also, something to keep in mind is wearing closed toed comfortable shoes to prevent falling while collecting candy.