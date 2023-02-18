TPD, UAPD investigating overnight shooting

UPDATE: 11:03 a.m.
Tucson Police Department says an adult man was a victim in the shooting.
The shots took place at a Sun Link Station on the corner of Helen and Warren, according to TPD officers.
___
University of Arizona and Tucson police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting.
According to text alerts from the university, it happened near E Hellen St. and Warren Ave. That’s just down the road from the U of A Museum of Art.
The first of the alerts came in around 3:20 a.m.
Those text alerts say the suspect left the area and headed east.
They asked people to avoid the area overnight and have not updated that information.
KGUN 9 reached out to UAPD and Tucson Police for more information. We’ll bring you the latest as we learn what happened.
