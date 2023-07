TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say a two-car crash on East Speedway Boulevard near North Craycroft Road has left a man and a woman—both adults—dead at the site of the collision Monday morning.

No additional information is available at this time, but TPD says the segment of Speedway just east of Craycroft will be closed for several hours this afternoon.

According to police, a third individual was taken to the hospital, and TPD is conducting a traffic investigation.