TPD: Two men killed in shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are conducting a homicide investigation following a domestic disturbance and shooting that took place late Thursday, Nov. 10.

Police say two men were killed as a result of gunshot wounds.

TPD officers arrived at the 1600 block of West San Ricardo Road, near Starr Pass and Mission Road, just before midnight where they say they saw one man unresponsive out front and a black SUV driving away.

The man, who died on-site, was Tyrone Boney, 41. According to detectives, Boney was in a "domestic relationship" with one of the occupants of the home.

The investigation revealed that Boney and 34-year-old Kevin Lavon Vie arrived at the residence "to confront the occupants" when they were both told to leave. Witnesses told investigators at that point the confrontation turned physical, eventually leading to an "exchange of gunfire."

Both Boney and Vie were shot. Vie had driven himself to Banner-University Medical Center's south campus, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

TPD says the occupant who had the confrontation with Boney and Vie was a 40-year-old man who was treated on-site for minor injuries and charged with weapons misconduct before being booked into the Pima County Jail.

According to TPD, he has been released.