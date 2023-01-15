Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD SUV hit by suspected impaired driver

SDFSDFSDFSDFSF.PNG
Tucson Police Department
SDFSDFSDFSDFSF.PNG
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 14:54:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Tucson Police Department, one person was hospitalized with critical injuries after rear-ending a police car.

The accident happened yesterday night and TPD is asking the public to slow down and drive sober.

The officer that was inside the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Data from the CDC:

Results from the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) indicated that the estimated number of U.S. residents ages 16 years and older who drove under the influence in the past year was:

  • 18.5 million for alcohol (7.2% of respondents ages 16 years and older)
  • 11.7 million for marijuana (4.5% of respondents ages 16 years and older)
  • 2.4 million for illicit drugs other than marijuana (0.9% of respondents ages 16 years and older)

Data from the NHTSA:

In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths — a 14% increase from 2019. These deaths were all preventable.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE