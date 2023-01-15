TPD SUV hit by suspected impaired driver

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Tucson Police Department, one person was hospitalized with critical injuries after rear-ending a police car.

The accident happened yesterday night and TPD is asking the public to slow down and drive sober.

The officer that was inside the SUV sustained minor injuries.

We are always asking drivers to slow down & drive sober. Last night, one of our officers was rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver. The officer sustained minor injuries and the other driver has critical injuries and remains hospitalized. Wishing everyone a quick recovery! pic.twitter.com/jD59a8ISgm — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 15, 2023

Data from the CDC:

Results from the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) indicated that the estimated number of U.S. residents ages 16 years and older who drove under the influence in the past year was:

18.5 million for alcohol (7.2% of respondents ages 16 years and older)

11.7 million for marijuana (4.5% of respondents ages 16 years and older)

2.4 million for illicit drugs other than marijuana (0.9% of respondents ages 16 years and older)

Data from the NHTSA:

In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths — a 14% increase from 2019. These deaths were all preventable.