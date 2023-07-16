TPD: Speeding motorcyclist killed from collision with a light pole

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday July 15 before 10:45 PM, Tucson Police officers responded to a report of a collision involving a 2021 Royal Enfield 650 motorcycle.

In the area of the 6100 block of 22nd St., TPD and Tucson Fire Department found the driver of the motorcycle to be dead at the scene.

After investigation, TPD discovered the driver, 25-year-old Tristin Nathaniel Petrush, was riding his motorcycle westbound in the curb lane.

He had been traveling above the posted speed limit when he failed to negotiate a curb in the roadway, causing him to drive into the sidewalk before hitting a light pole.

Petrush had been wearing a helmet, but speed was determined to be a major contributing factor in the collision.

Motorcycle Fatalities Year To Date