TPD: Single-vehicle, life-threatening crash closes intersection at Speedway and Riverview

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash into a tree with life-threatening injuries near the west side Monday.

Police have shut down the intersection of West Speedway and North Riverview boulevards until further notice, according to TPD.

Drivers traveling in the area are to avoid this intersection.

🚨🚧TRAFFIC ALERT🚧🚨

