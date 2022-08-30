TPD: Shooting near Speedway Boulevard leaves one dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting reports on Speedway Boulevard on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27.

There officers found a man with gunshot wounds on the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Joseph Hunter. Next of kin has has been notified.

According to TPD, a large crowd and multiple vehicles had gathered in the parking lot when an altercation occurred.

Gunshots were fired during that altercation, and Hunter was shot.

Detectives believe witnesses may have recorded the confrontation that led to the shooting on their cell phones.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.