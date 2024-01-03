TPD: Shooting near midtown, no one injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police responded to reports of a shooting in midtown Tucson.

The incident occurred Jan. 2 around 11:45 a.m. in the 500 block of East Kelso Street.

No one was struck by gunfire.

Officers were notified the suspect may be in an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Glenn Street.

However, officers did not locate any suspects inside the apartment complex.

No suspects are currently in custody.

TPD says the investigation remains ongoing.