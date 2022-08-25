TPD: Shooting near Irvington Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is responding to a report of a shooting near Irvington Road.
Officers received calls reporting shots were heard and several people were seen running from the area on 101 W. Irvington Rd..
TPD remains on scene and are still looking for any victims or suspects.
According to TPD, there is no danger to the public.
This investigation is ongoing.
