TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near 138 W Rillito Street.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Monday, July 17. Officers say a residence and a vehicle were struck by gunfire, but nobody was injured.

Police do not currently have a suspect in custody at this time. Rillito Street is currently closed from 10th Avenue to 11th Avenue. TPD says the area should reopen around 10 a.m. later this morning.

Stay with KGUN9 for more updates as they come in.