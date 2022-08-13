TPD: Shooting at Las Casitas leaves man with gun shot wounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to an apartment shooting near 29th Street in the evening hours of Friday, Aug. 12.
According to TPD, the shooting took place at Las Casitas apartment.
Officers located a man with gun shot wounds that are considered non-life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital.
No suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
