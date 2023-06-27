TPD: Shooting at apartment complex near Valencia claims ones life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex near Valencia Road.

The incident occurred on June 25 around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of West Valencia Road.

As officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez. Next of kin has been notified.

Officers then found another man at the complex with gunshot wounds and was taken to Banner University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional witnesses and victims were located in the complex and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to TPD, De Jesus Gonzalez was involved in an altercation with several suspects.

During the altercation, shots were fired, and De Jesus Gonzalez and the second man was struck.

Officers say 19-year-old Augustine Alvarez was a suspect in the investigation.

Alvarez was located and detained at a business in the 100 block of South Houghton Road.

He was arrested for the following charges: 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Burglary, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, and Kidnapping. He has been booked into the Pima County Jail where he is currently being held on $1,000,000 bond.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

