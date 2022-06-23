Watch Now
TPD: Serious injury involving a pedestrian near Mission Road

Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 17:10:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are responding to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian near Mission Road.

The incident occurred near West Viaduct Ingresso and South Mission Road.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as officers investigate the scene.

