TPD: Serious injury crash involving a motorcycle near Silverbell Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department investigates a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening at the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road.
According to TPD, an adult man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the other vehicle stayed on scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area as Northbound Silverbell will be shutdown.
