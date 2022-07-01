Watch Now
TPD: Serious injury crash involving a motorcycle near Silverbell Road

Twitter: Sergeant Richard Gradillas
Posted at 7:31 PM, Jun 30, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Tucson Police Department investigates a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at the intersection of North Silverbell Road and West Goret Road.

According to TPD, an adult man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries while the other vehicle stayed on scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as Northbound Silverbell will be shutdown.

