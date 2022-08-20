TPD seizes over 100 fentanyl pills near Golf Links and Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers with the Tucson Police Department (TPD) have seized over 100 Fentanyl pills.

On August 19th, 2022 during the night TPD served a search warrant in the area of Golf Links and Kolb.

Officers say they received reports of fentanyl being sold.

Details surrounding the arrest are limited.

When more information comes in, KGUN 9 will update this article.

Last night, @OperationsEast served a search warrant in the area of Golf Links and Kolb after neighbors reported fentanyl being sold. Fentanyl is a public health crisis and @Tucson_Police will act quickly to stop people from profiting by putting our community members in danger. pic.twitter.com/xiyg7RsYB2 — Jimmy Wakefield (@CaptJDWakefield) August 20, 2022

Fentanyl contributed to the greatest number of overdose deaths in Pima County.

The Pima County Mountly Surveillance Report shows a jump of nearly 118 Fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

