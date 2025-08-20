Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TPD seeks public's help in finding vulnerable adult

Tucson Police are asking for the public's help in finding 79-year-old Teodoro Sanchez.

Sanchez' family said they last had contact with Sanchez on Aug. 4, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.

Neighbors and local businesses confirmed they haven't seen him for several days, the news release said.

Sanchez is described as 5'4, 135 lbs, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair.

He typically wears a dark-colored beanie hat, the news release said, and may have a flip cellular phone with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

