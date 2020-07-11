TPD seeks information in possible kidnapping at Santa Rita Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help from the public with information about a possible kidnapping that occurred at Santa Rita Park Friday, July 10.

On Friday around 6:30 p.m. a red or maroon Dodge Mini-Van drove into the east side of the park, where a man got of the vehicle, walked over to a woman who was sleeping on the ground, according to TPD. The man reportedly picked up the woman off the ground, put her into the van and left at high rate of speed.

Police say two witnesses watched the incident take place, who then followed the van.

It was reported that the van was driving at a speed of up to approximately 100 miles an hour. According to TPD, the van was seen traveling the wrong way down the street, and driving through different parking lots and on the freeway. The van exited the freeway at Ajo Wy and continued traveling eastbound, where the witnesses lost site of the vehicle.

Witnesses told police the woman was waving her arms as the van drove away.

Police say "the man is described as a White male in his 40's, approximately 6'0" tall, 150lbs+, either bald or close cut brown hair with tattoos on his arms and neck."

Police say "the woman is described as Hispanic, in her 40's, approximately 5'6" tall, 130lbs with brown curly hair, tattoos on her arm and was wearing a black tank top."

According to TPD, there are limited details in this incident and it is unclear at this time if the man and woman know each other.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident to check welfare on the woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, information about the vehicle and the people involved is asked to call 911.