TPD seeking public's help identifying storage unit burglary suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a man suspected of being involved in a string of storage unit burglaries throughout the city, the department announced in a press release.

According to TPD Officer James Horton, the suspect is believed to be a male in his 20s or early 30s with a medium build and a lighter skin tone. He has short dark hair, facial hair, and "distinct" tattoos on both arms.

The department released images of the individual in hopes that someone might recognize him following several reported break-ins at local storage facilities.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts is urged to contact 88-CRIME (520-882-7463). Callers can remain anonymous.