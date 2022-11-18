TPD: Seeking help identifying suspects from Nov. 1 PetSmart robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department (TPD) is asking for assistance from the public to identify two people who are suspected of robbery at the 1175 W. Irvington Rd. PetSmart location.

According to TPD, the alleged robbery took place Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the suspects pepper sprayed employees as they were stealing merchandise from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME:

On 11/01/22, two suspects robbed employees from PetSmart (1175 W Irvington Rd). The suspects Pepper Sprayed employees as they were stealing merchandise from the store. If you recognize these suspects please contact 88-Crime, you can remain anonymous. @ops_south pic.twitter.com/wRrRv0XgZv — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) November 18, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

