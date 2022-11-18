Watch Now
TPD: Seeking help identifying suspects from Nov. 1 PetSmart robbery

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 2:49 PM, Nov 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department (TPD) is asking for assistance from the public to identify two people who are suspected of robbery at the 1175 W. Irvington Rd. PetSmart location.

According to TPD, the alleged robbery took place Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the suspects pepper sprayed employees as they were stealing merchandise from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME:

