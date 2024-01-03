TPD searching for suspects involved in robbery and assualt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are searching for a man and woman involved in a robbery and assault at a Circle K on Dec. 31, 2023.
Officers say the suspects stole alcohol from the store.
When confronted, the man is reported to have punched a female clerk, leaving her unconscious and with extensive injuries.
Anyone with information, contact 88-Crime. TPD did not provide an address of the Circle K at which the incident occurred.
