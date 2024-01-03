Watch Now
TPD searching for suspects involved in robbery and assualt

TPD
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 19:29:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are searching for a man and woman involved in a robbery and assault at a Circle K on Dec. 31, 2023.

Officers say the suspects stole alcohol from the store.

When confronted, the man is reported to have punched a female clerk, leaving her unconscious and with extensive injuries.

Anyone with information, contact 88-Crime. TPD did not provide an address of the Circle K at which the incident occurred.

