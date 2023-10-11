TPD searching for missing vulnerable 76-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police is searching for a missing vulnerable 76-year-old man.

The man is identified as Max Estrada.

Estrada was last seen on Oct. 10 around 7 p.m. near 12th Avenue and Drexel Road.

He is a six-foot man with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing the following last time people saw him:



Brown flannel shirt

Blue jeans

Red hat

If located, contact 911.

