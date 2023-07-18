TPD searching for missing man, 71-year-old Joel Monge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say they are searching for 71-year-old Joel Monge, a vulnerable adult missing in the Tucson area.

According to the police department, Monge was last seen around 8 a.m. They say he was located near South Palo Verde Rd. and East Benson Highway. Police have provided a physical description:



5'11”/150 lbs

with salt and pepper hair

green eyes

wearing an olive shirt

black pants

grey shoes

If you have any information, TPD asks you call 911.