TPD searching for missing man, 71-year-old Joel Monge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say they are searching for 71-year-old Joel Monge, a vulnerable adult missing in the Tucson area.
According to the police department, Monge was last seen around 8 a.m. They say he was located near South Palo Verde Rd. and East Benson Highway. Police have provided a physical description:
- 5'11”/150 lbs
- with salt and pepper hair
- green eyes
- wearing an olive shirt
- black pants
- grey shoes
If you have any information, TPD asks you call 911.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube