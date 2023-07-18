Watch Now
TPD searching for missing man, 71-year-old Joel Monge

Tucson Police Department
71-year-old Joel Monge has been missing in Tucson, Ariz. since the morning of Tuesday, July 18.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 16:10:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say they are searching for 71-year-old Joel Monge, a vulnerable adult missing in the Tucson area.

According to the police department, Monge was last seen around 8 a.m. They say he was located near South Palo Verde Rd. and East Benson Highway. Police have provided a physical description:

  • 5'11”/150 lbs
  • with salt and pepper hair
  • green eyes
  • wearing an olive shirt
  • black pants
  • grey shoes

If you have any information, TPD asks you call 911.

