TPD searching for missing child

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.
A tweet by the department says Caleb Gonzales was last seen walking near E. Winsett Street and Tucson Boulevard, that's a few blocks away from Reid Park.
Police say Caleb is wearing a green shirt, red shorts, and a Spongebob face mask. He's 5-10 and weighs about 190 pounds.
TPD is asking anyone who sees Caleb to call 911.
