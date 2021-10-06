TPD searching for missing child

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

A tweet by the department says Caleb Gonzales was last seen walking near E. Winsett Street and Tucson Boulevard, that's a few blocks away from Reid Park.

Police say Caleb is wearing a green shirt, red shorts, and a Spongebob face mask. He's 5-10 and weighs about 190 pounds.

TPD is asking anyone who sees Caleb to call 911.

