TPD searching for missing child

14-year-old last seen near Reid Park
Tucson Police
Posted at 9:19 PM, Oct 05, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

A tweet by the department says Caleb Gonzales was last seen walking near E. Winsett Street and Tucson Boulevard, that's a few blocks away from Reid Park.

Police say Caleb is wearing a green shirt, red shorts, and a Spongebob face mask. He's 5-10 and weighs about 190 pounds.

TPD is asking anyone who sees Caleb to call 911.

