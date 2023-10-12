Watch Now
TPD searching for missing 75-year-old woman

TPD
Posted at 9:04 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 00:04:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police is searching for a missing vulnerable 75-year-old woman.

The woman is identified as Juanita Lawrence.

She was last seen Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. near Stone Avenue and Elm Street wearing a floral shirt and black leggings with a blue stripe.

Lawrence is described as:

  • 5'3" tall
  • Blue eyes
  • Purple hair

If located contact 911.

