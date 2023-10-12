TPD searching for missing 75-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police is searching for a missing vulnerable 75-year-old woman.

The woman is identified as Juanita Lawrence.

She was last seen Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. near Stone Avenue and Elm Street wearing a floral shirt and black leggings with a blue stripe.

Lawrence is described as:



5'3" tall

Blue eyes

Purple hair

If located contact 911.