TPD searching for missing 75-year-old woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police is searching for a missing vulnerable 75-year-old woman.
The woman is identified as Juanita Lawrence.
She was last seen Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. near Stone Avenue and Elm Street wearing a floral shirt and black leggings with a blue stripe.
Lawrence is described as:
- 5'3" tall
- Blue eyes
- Purple hair
If located contact 911.
