TPD: Searching for missing vulnerable adult, 62-year-old David Stuart Robertson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search of a missing 62-year-old man.

Officers say David Stuart Robertson, 62, was reported missing.

Robertson is described as:



6 feet tall

220 pounds

Blue eyes

Shaved head

Wearing grey sweats and a grey shirt



Officers say he was last seen earlier Tuesday near East 3rd Street and North Rosemont Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.