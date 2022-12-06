TPD: Searching for missing vulnerable adult, 62-year-old David Stuart Robertson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search of a missing 62-year-old man.
Officers say David Stuart Robertson, 62, was reported missing.
Robertson is described as:
- 6 feet tall
- 220 pounds
- Blue eyes
- Shaved head
- Wearing grey sweats and a grey shirt
Officers say he was last seen earlier Tuesday near East 3rd Street and North Rosemont Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
