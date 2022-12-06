Watch Now
TPD: Searching for missing vulnerable adult, 62-year-old David Stuart Robertson

Tucson Police Department
62-year-old David Stuart Robertson
Posted at 3:23 PM, Dec 06, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search of a missing 62-year-old man.

Officers say David Stuart Robertson, 62, was reported missing.

Robertson is described as:

  • 6 feet tall
  • 220 pounds
  • Blue eyes
  • Shaved head
  • Wearing grey sweats and a grey shirt

Officers say he was last seen earlier Tuesday near East 3rd Street and North Rosemont Boulevard.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

