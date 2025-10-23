TPD searches for missing man with health conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is asking for help finding 84-year-old John Williams, who was last seen Wednesday. TPD describes Williams as an African American with brown eyes and a bald head, he is also about 6 foot 2 inches and 180 pounds.

According to police, Williams was last seen driving away from his home on Stone Avenue, north of Fort Lowell Road around 6 p.m.. Officials say he was driving a blue and gray 2013 Nissan Juke with license plate numbers "ZHA0SY."

He was also last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and blue shirt reading "20/20 vision."

A SAFE Alert was issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety for Williams, who is said to have a condition that causes confusion, memory loss, and disorientation.

If you have any information you are asked to call 9-1-1.