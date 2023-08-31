TPD: Rollover crash at Grant and Craycroft Wednesday late afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A rollover crash at Grant and Craycroft Wednesday late afternoon left two cars upside-down at the side of the intersection.

Tucson Police tell KGUN 9 two cars were involved. They say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., prior to the afternoon storm.

Police also say no life-threatening injuries were reported.

KGUN 9's reporter on the scene observed a third car in the center of the intersection with serious front-end damage, though police could not yet confirm if that vehicle was involved in the same collisions.

We will provide further updates here if they become available.