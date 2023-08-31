Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Rollover crash at Grant and Craycroft Wednesday late afternoon

According to police, no one was seriously injured.
crash_Grant-Craycroft.png
Posted at 6:24 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 21:24:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A rollover crash at Grant and Craycroft Wednesday late afternoon left two cars upside-down at the side of the intersection.

Tucson Police tell KGUN 9 two cars were involved. They say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., prior to the afternoon storm.

Police also say no life-threatening injuries were reported.

KGUN 9's reporter on the scene observed a third car in the center of the intersection with serious front-end damage, though police could not yet confirm if that vehicle was involved in the same collisions.

We will provide further updates here if they become available.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Desert Fury

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!