TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating a rollover crash and possible shooting near midtown Friday evening.

It started on 22nd Street near South Colonia Avenue.

TPD said officers were called to the area for a rollover.

When they got there officers found a man inside the car that rolled had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

