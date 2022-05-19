TPD reports two babies exposed to drugs in span of one week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department reported that in the span of one week, the department responded to two calls for babies exposed to drugs.

In the first instance, a child's grandparents brought a 9-month-old to Banner-University Medical Center, where it was determined the baby had tested positive for methamphetamine, according to TPD.

The method by which the child ingested the drug is currently under investigation.

The second response was to a 911 call by a mother, after finding her 17-month-old unresponsive inside her home. TPD said that Tucson Fire Department responders administered Narcan to the child, before transporting the youth to UMC.

TPD reports that the 17-month-old tested positive for fentanyl, and believes the cause to be a discarded fentanyl pill, forgotten by a family member.

According to TPD, both children have recovered and were removed from the homes.