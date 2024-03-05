TPD remembers retired K9 Oni

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is saying a final goodbye to retired K9 Oni, who recently passed away.

Oni, a German Shepherd, joined the department's K9 unit in 2018, quickly getting certified to work on patrol and in narcotics detection.

During his time with TPD, officers say Oni went on more than 700 deployments, assisted in nearly 300 arrests, made 10 drug busts, and took part in nearly 50 SWAT operations.

According to the department's Facebook page, Oni was often the life of the party. During one particular case, officers say Oni was clearing a house that had been burglarized, when he made a stop by the kitchen, taking a frozen burrito to go with him.

Oni retired from the force within the last year.