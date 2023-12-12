TPD remembers retired K9 Evo who passed away at 14-years-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is remembering retired K9 Evo, who passed away recently.

According to the department's Facebook page, the Belgian Malinois was nearly 14-years-old when he died.

Evo joined TPD back in November of 2011, and served as a patrol dog for almost 8 years.

During his time with the department, officers say Evo logged 962 patrol deployments, 287 narcotics searches and assisted with 350 arrests.

Evo worked alongside TPD Officer Jeff Rumsley for most of his career.

Evo eventually retired, spending his final days at home with his family.