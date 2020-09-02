TPD: Police search for bank robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.
Police say the suspect robbed the US Bank inside of the Safeway located at Broadway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME.
BANK ROBBERY: On 09/01/20, this suspect robbed the US Bank inside of Safeway at Broadway/Campbell. If you recognize this suspect you can call 88-Crime and remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/t1dIZJbOsT— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) September 2, 2020