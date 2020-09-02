Menu

TPD: Police search for bank robbery suspect

Tucson Police Department/Twitter
The Tucson Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Sep 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-01 20:45:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect robbed the US Bank inside of the Safeway located at Broadway Boulevard and Campbell Avenue Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME.

