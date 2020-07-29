Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: Police investigate serious-injury motorcycle crash at Pima Street, Cloverland Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
Ofc. Ray Smith TPD/Twitter
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries near the east side.
EeDUGRrU4AA2ZwY.jpg
crash.PNG
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-28 20:18:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries near the east side.

Police say the intersection of East Pima Street and North Cloverland Avenue is shut down for eastbound and westbound traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!