TPD: Police investigate serious-injury motorcycle crash at Pima Street, Cloverland Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries near the east side.
Police say the intersection of East Pima Street and North Cloverland Avenue is shut down for eastbound and westbound traffic.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The intersection of E. Pima St. & N. Cloverland Ave. will be shutdown for East/West traffic. Officers are in the area working a motorcycle collision with serious injuries. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/inABeCQM98