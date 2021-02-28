Menu

TPD: Police investigate serious crash at Stone and Glenn

Tucson Police are investigating a two vehicle serious-injury crash at Stone Avenue and Glenn Street Saturday evening.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 27, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a two vehicle serious crash at Stone Avenue and Glenn Street Saturday evening.

Officers have closed off the intersection of N. Stone Ave. and E. Glenn St., police say. Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

No further details were immediately released.

