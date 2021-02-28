TPD: Police investigate serious crash at Stone and Glenn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a two vehicle serious crash at Stone Avenue and Glenn Street Saturday evening.
Officers have closed off the intersection of N. Stone Ave. and E. Glenn St., police say. Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.
No further details were immediately released.
🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) February 27, 2021
The intersection of N. Stone Ave. and E. Glenn St. is shutdown as officers from Operations Division West are investigating a two vehicle serious collision.
Please avoid the area & use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/plGp1qPBUh