TPD: Pedestrian killed after being hit by car March 19

A woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a car on March 19, according to the Tucson Police Department.

It happened near the intersection of S. Wilmot Rd. and E. Golf Links Rd on March 19. TPD responded to a report of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian just after 12:40 a.m.

According to TPD, Pansy Lisa Martinez, 50, was crossing the street when she was struck. However, she was walking against the green traffic signal for east- and westbound traffic and a car driving west hit her as she crossed.

TPD determined the driver of the car was not impaired at the time of the crash and the major contributing factor was crossing against the traffic signal. The driver remained at the scene and no charges or citations were issued.