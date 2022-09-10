TPD: Pedestrian hit by a car near Grant and Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit by a car near Grant Road.
The incident occurred Friday night on Grant Road and Stone Avenue.
According to TPD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained on the scene.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route since the intersection will be closed for a few hours.
Investigation is ongoing.
