TPD: Pedestrian hit by a car near Grant and Stone

Posted at 8:01 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 23:01:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit by a car near Grant Road.

The incident occurred Friday night on Grant Road and Stone Avenue.

According to TPD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route since the intersection will be closed for a few hours.

Investigation is ongoing.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

