TPD: Pedestrian hit by a car near Grant and Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit by a car near Grant Road.

The incident occurred Friday night on Grant Road and Stone Avenue.

According to TPD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on the scene.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route since the intersection will be closed for a few hours.

Investigation is ongoing.