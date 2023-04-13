TPD: Pedestrian dies after hit and run from November 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian back in November 2022.

The incident occurred on November 21, 2022 around 8 p.m. near the 1100 block of E. Irvington Road.

Officers said the car involved fled the scene before they arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, the pedestrian was walking with his girlfriend and crossing Irvington Road from north to south.

They were both crossing mid-block and not in a marked or implied crosswalk.

The man pedestrian was struck by the suspect car which was traveling eastbound on Irvington Road.

His girlfriend was walking ahead of him and was not struck or injured.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing eastbound on Irvington Road.

Officers believe the suspect's car is a dark-colored or silver Chevrolet truck.

On February 5, 2023, officers were notified of the pedestrian's death due to complications related to his injuries.

He was identified as 73-year-old Willie L. Marshall. Next of kin was notified.